Share
Focus On: Lagos & Partners rethink plastic waste management
The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance in partnership with the Lagos State Government plays host to this year’s Trash Talk Alliance workshop. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you details of the 2-day event as stakeholders develop a roadmap to beat packaging waste pollution in Lagos by 2025.
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 08:36:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.