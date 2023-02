Share

Focus On Lagos State: Nigeria inches closer to rice sufficiency with Imota mill

The long-awaited 32-metric-tonne per hour rice mill located in Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has finally come on stream, putting Nigeria on the pathway to sufficiency in rice production. CNBC Africa brings you the details of the commissioning and the impact on rice production.

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 08:45:19 GMT