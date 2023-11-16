Markets
Focus On L’Oréal Foundation: Women in Science Africa

Women in science often gets overlooked. However, with today's global challenges like climate change it would be a remiss to not acknowledge and recognize the role women fulfil in the scientific community. In this Focus On Zanele Morrison speaks to L’Oréal Foundation's CEO, Alexandra Palt about what they are doing to advance women in this field.
Thu, 16 Nov 2023 08:56:51 GMT

