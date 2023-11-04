Share
Focus On MWC Kigali 2023: Driving Africa’s digital agenda
Making a return to Rwanda, the 2nd edition of MWC Kigali 2023 convened mobile operators, policymakers and global business leaders for discussions on innovations in mobile technology and Africa’s rapidly evolving connectivity ecosystem.
Sat, 04 Nov 2023 15:47:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.