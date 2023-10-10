Share
Focus On Network International: Accelerating digital payments growth across Africa
Digital payments are on the rise in Africa and McKinsey predicts that the continent’s electronic payments market will grow 152 per cent by 2025. Our guest is Dr. Reda Helal, the group managing director of Network International, a financial services provider in the Middle East and Africa, which invested R500 million in locally hosted integrated payments processing platform.
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 13:23:50 GMT
