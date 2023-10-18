Share
Focus On: Nexford University offers online learning in Nigeria
It’s the third graduation ceremony of Nexford University Nigeria as 662 students bag their BBAs and MBAs. CNBC Africa brings you highlights from the graduation ceremony.
Wed, 18 Oct 2023 11:53:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.