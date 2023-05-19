Share
Focus On: Nigeria hosts 2023 Global African Diaspora Symposium
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission alongside its development partners has hosted this year’s Global African Diaspora Symposium in Abuja with the aim to accelerate policy implementation and alliances to build stronger connections between Africa and its diaspora for sustainable development of the continent. CNBC Africa has the details of the 2-day hybrid event.
Fri, 19 May 2023 14:59:43 GMT
