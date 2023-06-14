Share
Focus On: Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair
With opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector springing up. Catch CNBC Africa's special on the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair and how the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board is serving as a linkage between industry players and the inherent opportunities in the sector.
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 10:19:07 GMT
