Share
Focus On: Revolutionizing Nigeria’s oil & gas industry through technology
Nigeria's oil and gas industry is faced with several challenges limiting its ability to harness its humongous oil and gas reserves. What role does technology play in tackling these challenges? Catch CNBC Africa's exclusive with SNL Technologies as we delve into ways Nigeria's oil and gas industry can be revolutionized.
Tue, 04 Jul 2023 14:03:29 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.