Share
Focus On: Role of private sector in shaping Africa’s digital future
Over the past few years there’s been an increased demand for digital migration. Some parts in Africa have made significant strides in this area but still have to deal with fundamental challenges like infrastructure, funding, and stable energy. This Focus On will showcase what the private sector can do to help fill this gap and shape a digital future for Africa.
Wed, 27 Sep 2023 15:22:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.