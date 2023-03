Share

Focus On: RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo on aviation outlook, expansion plans

In November last year, RwandAir took delivery of its first dedicated cargo aircraft as it looks to expand its cargo operation in Africa and the Middle East. CNBC Africa's Eugene Anangwe spoke exclusively to Yvonne Makolo, CEO of Rwanda's national career on this and more.

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 14:53:54 GMT