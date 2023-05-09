Share

Focus On: Rwanda’s push for more Intellectual Property Rights filling

This year’s “World Intellectual Property Day was an opportunity for Rwanda and the rest of the world to celebrate all talented women around the world. The global celebrations which took place on April 26 was a perfect opportunity to have candid conversations around the importance of filling intellectual property ideas. In this CNBC Africa special, we focus on the strides Rwanda is making in engendering Intellectual Property ecosystem to spur innovation and creativity.

Tue, 09 May 2023 16:36:00 GMT