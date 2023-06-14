Share
Focus On: Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation’s impact on Nigeria’s health sector
With healthcare delivery being a major challenge in Africa, the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation is partnering with Voom Foundation to provide free open-heart surgeries in Nigeria. The bi-annual medical missions in Southeast Nigeria offers top quality procedures at no cost to the beneficiaries.
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 13:00:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.