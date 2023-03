Share

Focus On: SpaceFinish CEO Remi Dada speaks on the future of workspaces in Africa

On this special episode of Focus On, the Founder and CEO of SpaceFinish, Remi Dada shares his philosophy about the future of workspaces in Africa. With over 50,000 square meters of space designed and built for fortune 100 companies and unicorn start-ups across Africa, Remi Dada also shares his vision of how people should live and work.

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 17:12:22 GMT