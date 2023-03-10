Share

Focus On Transforming Transportation 2023

Transforming Transportation is celebrating its 20th anniversary at a time of profound change for transport and global development. This year’s World Bank and WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities flagship conference will pay special attention to on-going challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and macroeconomic instability, taking the current context as a starting point to reimagine transport and make it more inclusive, safe, sustainable, and efficient. CNBC Africa spoke to Nicolas Peltier-Thiberge, Global Director for the Transport Sector, World Bank to shed more light on this important event.

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 12:55:17 GMT