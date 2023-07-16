Share
Focus On: U.S-Africa Business Summit: Closing plenary
The U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2023 came to a close in Gaborone, Botswana on Friday. Speaking at the Closing Ceremony were Gobusamang Keebine of Business Botswana and John Olajide of Axxess.
