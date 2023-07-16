Share
Focus On: U.S-Africa Business Summit: Enhancing Africa’s value in global value chains
From the U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in Gaborone, Botswana, we put the focus on enhancing Africa's value in global value chains and speak to Farouk Gumel about the role of manufacturing and to Zwelethu Bashman about the role of the pharmaceutical sector.
Sun, 16 Jul 2023 13:01:51 GMT
