Focus On: Using technology for sustainability & circularity

Sustainable practises and environmental awareness are key concepts accepted and expected from organisations. Investors seek to align their interest in the betterment of their organisations and their shareholders and form partnerships with shared interest in the environmental, social and governance framework. Haggai Alon, CEO of SMX joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to unpack the technology used to track raw materials from mines all the way to the end product.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 15:23:54 GMT

