Share
Focus On: Zayed Sustainability Prize
CNBC Africa puts a spotlight on the Zayed Sustainability Prize and the impact it is having on promoting sustainability and innovation in Africa.
Thu, 14 Dec 2023 13:15:55 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.