Focus shifts to ₦217bn T-bills auction

Bond investors have their focus concentrated on short and mid-dated securities. Meanwhile, analysts say the close of today’s T-bills auction will induce post auction rally as unmet demand filters into the secondary markets. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM & Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 08 Feb 2023 15:26:49 GMT