Forbes Woman Africa: The Macallan on empowering women in whiskey production

The misconception that whiskey is a male-only drink is placed under the microscope in this Focus On special. We speak to a key voice at the 8th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit to break this myth and how this distilled alcoholic beverage was turned into a success under a woman leader.

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 12:32:39 GMT