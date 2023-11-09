PRETORIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The South African unit of U.S. auto giant Ford said on Wednesday it would invest 5.2 billion rand ($281 million) to produce a hybrid vehicle in the country, as it urged the government to move fast on an electric vehicle policy.

Three-quarters of cars produced by South Africa’s auto industry, which accounts for 5% of gross domestic product and over 100,000 jobs, are exported, mostly to European countries.

But with the UK and Europe banning the sale of new petrol cars from 2035, South Africa’s government has warned of an existential threat to the sector, and automakers have sought a government plan to transition to electric vehicles.

“The government really needs to finalise its policy and get it out there because other countries are moving fast, very fast,” Andrea` Cavallaro, Ford’s operations director of international market group, told Reuters.