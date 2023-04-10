Share

Former Time Warner Chief Jeff Bewkes: How HBO Revolutionized Television

HBO initially centered around bringing the home theater experience of watching unedited and uninterrupted movies into consumers’ homes. Since its debut in the early 70s and much of the 80s, HBO has been the leader in the premium-cable space, allowing customers to watch live boxing matches, comedy specials, concerts, and ad-free movies. However, with the emergence of Blockbuster Video and the growing video rental industry, HBO needed to change its business model quickly to survive. Original scripted series became a lifeline for HBO, with its first few hits “Dream On” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Producer: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Reporter: Alexander Sherman

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 16:00:30 GMT