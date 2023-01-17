From Davos to Dubai – Our 2023 Roadmaps Towards a Net-Zero, Nature-Positive & Healthy Future

Today, the World Climate Foundation is proud to announce our 2023 roadmaps for climate, biodiversity and health – From Davos to Dubai . This announcement follows our participation in Giving Nature a Seat at the Table at the ICEHouse and several other exciting engagements during the week in Davos.

Ahead of this week’s annual meetings in Davos, World Economic Forum released the Global Risks Report, highlighting the most serious environmental threats we could face in the next decade. In light of these risks, the World Climate Foundation continues its efforts to address the biggest challenges of our time.

2030 Transition Targets & a Net-Zero World by 2050

Along with the global climate community and as a member of the Marrakech Partnership, we are getting ready for COP28 in Dubai. This will be an important step on the world’s path to implementing the Paris Agreement. We will build on the past years’ success in facilitating climate finance. As a proud partner of the Climate Investment Coalition, we supported the US$130 billion total collective commitment at COP26 towards effective climate solution investments by 2030. This year, we will continue the work through World Climate Network, fostering public-private partnerships, climate and nature investments to achieve the transition to a net-zero economy through year-round and alongside pivotal climate events.

Achieving a Nature-Positive Future

The coming year will also be crucial to show how the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework will be implemented in the years to come. Last year wrapped up on a high note with the adoption of the new framework at the UNCBD COP15, but now the work continues. Through World Biodiversity Summit and World Biodiversity Network, we will convene multi-sector stakeholders and decision makers to highlight best practices and scalable demonstration projects to achieve the implementation of the new Framework.

Building Resilient Systems for Health

This will also be the year of WHO’s pandemic treaty. COVID-19 showed how vulnerable the world can be when facing global health crises. It is projected that more possible global health threats are on the horizon, exacerbated by climate change and increased stress on ecosystems. As a response to this, we are launching World Resilience Summit and World Health Network to support with establishing public-private partnerships and plans of action to find solutions to prevent future pandemics.