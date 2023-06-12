ABUJA, June 12 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu on Monday said his decision to remove a popular petrol subsidy would impose an extra burden on citizens but this would free up money for education, regular power supply, transport infrastructure and healthcare.

The subsidy had kept petrol prices cheap for decades in Africa’s biggest economy but it became increasingly costly for the country – the government spent $10 billion last year – leading to wider budget deficits and driving up government debt.

Petrol prices have nearly tripled in Nigeria, angering unions and causing a spike in transport costs. It has also hit small businesses and millions of households who rely on petrol generators for power due to intermittent grid supply.

In his first public comments since announcing the petrol subsidy removal after his swearing in on May 29, Tinubu said Nigerians should bear the decision to “save our country from going under.”