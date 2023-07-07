Share
Future of Education Summit: Action to halt the widening skills gap
A billion jobs are liable to be radically transformed by technology in the next decade. Unless industry is willing to play a role in upskilling people for in-demand jobs, it risks exacerbating polarization in society as workers who lack the advantages that come with specialist and scarce skills fall further behind. A study by PWC indicates that appropriate upskilling will lead to increased trust between employers, employees, citizens and governments, and across wider society. Scarce skills should be developed from tech to environment, social and governance and soft skills like leadership, resilience and global acumen to navigate the changing world. CNBC Africa anchor Tania Habimana leads the discussion. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 08:10:28 GMT
