Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Future of Education Summit: Action to halt the widening skills gap

A billion jobs are liable to be radically transformed by technology in the next decade. Unless industry is willing to play a role in upskilling people for in-demand jobs, it risks exacerbating polarization in society as workers who lack the advantages that come with specialist and scarce skills fall further behind. A study by PWC indicates that appropriate upskilling will lead to increased trust between employers, employees, citizens and governments, and across wider society. Scarce skills should be developed from tech to environment, social and governance and soft skills like leadership, resilience and global acumen to navigate the changing world. CNBC Africa anchor Tania Habimana leads the discussion. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 08:10:28 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top