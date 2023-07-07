Share
Future of Education Summit: Aligning academia with industry needs
As industry constantly changes in a fast-evolving world of business and technology so do requirements for suitably qualified and skilled employees. Are the educational institutions of today keeping pace with the needs of the market? What can be done to encourage and facilitate collaboration between academia and industry to prepare and upskill the workforce of today and tomorrow? What is industry looking for today and how can industry add value to syllabi offered by educational institutions? What can Universities do to keep up with industry skills requirements? Godfrey Mutizwa, Editor-in-Chief, CNBC Africa leads the discussion. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 08:59:48 GMT
