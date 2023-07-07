Share
Future of Education Summit: Presentation: Employability and relevant skills
Youth unemployment has become an increasing concern on the continent and in South Africa and the continent. What can be done to equip students with the relevant skills to enter the job-market and thrive? Sally Jeffery, PwC Global Education & Skills Network Leader discusses research findings and the way forward. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 08:39:44 GMT
