Share
Future of Education Summit: Reskilling revolution & the role of career planning
The Reskilling Revolution spearheaded by the World Economic Forum positions education at the core of economic recovery by updating teaching and education systems to effectively prepare today's students for tomorrow's economy and society. The education sector needs to look at new approaches to competitiveness to deploy education and skills for tomorrow’s workforce; build a new pro-worker and pro-business agenda for jobs; and integrate equality and inclusion into the new economy. Guidance and education delivered at high school level determines how prepared students are when they enter tertiary level. How do we avoid “garbage in garbage out” to ensure a sound foundation for tertiary studies? CNBC Africa Anchor, Fifi Peters leads this discussion. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 12:31:33 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.