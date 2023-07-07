Markets
Future of Education Summit: Reskilling revolution & the role of career planning

The Reskilling Revolution spearheaded by the World Economic Forum positions education at the core of economic recovery by updating teaching and education systems to effectively prepare today's students for tomorrow's economy and society. The education sector needs to look at new approaches to competitiveness to deploy education and skills for tomorrow’s workforce; build a new pro-worker and pro-business agenda for jobs; and integrate equality and inclusion into the new economy. Guidance and education delivered at high school level determines how prepared students are when they enter tertiary level. How do we avoid “garbage in garbage out” to ensure a sound foundation for tertiary studies? CNBC Africa Anchor, Fifi Peters leads this discussion. #FOE2023
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 12:31:33 GMT

