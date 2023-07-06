Share
Future of Education Summit: The changing profile of in-demand jobs in S.Africa & role of recruitment
Recruiters, industry and academia should collaborate to explore where jobs are being created and how young people are being prepared for the changing job market. As many industry HR departments and recruiters are now using AI enabled CV evaluation and candidate screening, how will upskilling contribute to this model? Is the focus moving away from university degrees to industry certifications and short courses? What is the role the role of vocational training in preparing students for in-demand jobs? And what should change in education to adjust to the changing demands of employers and jobs? CNBC Africa Anchor, Fifi Peters leads this discussion. #FOE2023
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 16:25:35 GMT
