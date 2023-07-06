Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Future of Education Summit: The changing profile of in-demand jobs in S.Africa & role of recruitment

Recruiters, industry and academia should collaborate to explore where jobs are being created and how young people are being prepared for the changing job market. As many industry HR departments and recruiters are now using AI enabled CV evaluation and candidate screening, how will upskilling contribute to this model? Is the focus moving away from university degrees to industry certifications and short courses? What is the role the role of vocational training in preparing students for in-demand jobs? And what should change in education to adjust to the changing demands of employers and jobs? CNBC Africa Anchor, Fifi Peters leads this discussion. #FOE2023
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 16:25:35 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top