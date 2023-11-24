Share
Game Changers: The important role of SMEs in Rwanda’s economy
The path to achieving entrepreneurial success commences by identifying an unmet need within the market, while the sustainability of the established business is determined by the supportive ecosystem. Rwanda, in its endeavour to excel, is diligently investing efforts to foster a thriving community and cultivate an entrepreneurial culture within the nation.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 09:22:05 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.