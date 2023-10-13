MARRAKESH, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Germany will inject an additional 80 million euros ($84.27 million) into the International Monetary Fund’s low-income trust for poor countries, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on the sidelines of the IMF’s meeting in Marrakesh on Friday.

The IMF has been urging member countries to fill a $1.2 billion gap in the $3 billion subsidy account.

Japan already made a “very impressive pledge” this week, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF expects further funds for the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which provides subsidies to enable zero-interest rate loans to the poorest countries, on Saturday.