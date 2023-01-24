Ghana govt and banks agree new domestic debt exchange plan terms

ACCRA, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Ghana’s government and the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) have agreed on new terms for banks to participate in a domestic debt exchange plan, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The government has agreed to pay a 5% coupon on its 2023 bonds, which the original debt exchange plan had said would not pay interest. All other restructured bonds will now pay 9% coupons, rather than the variable rates originally outlined, the statement said.

The two parties also agreed on the need for more clarity on the operational framework and the terms of access to the Ghana Financial Stability Fund, as well as the removal or amendment of clauses “that empower the Republic to, at its sole discretion, vary the terms of the Exchange”, it added.

Crisis-hit Ghana has to restructure its mountain of debt in order to access a relief package from the International Monetary Fund.