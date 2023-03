Share

Ghana MPC meets

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee has begun its second meeting for this year, with analysts expecting a continuous hawkish stance to consolidate the slowdown in inflation. Sylvia Esi Baiden Okyere, Client Lead for West Africa Global Markets at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa to explore some pertinent issues that could shape the committee's decision making.

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 14:34:31 GMT