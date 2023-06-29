ACCRA, June 29 (Reuters) – Ghana has asked domestic U.S. dollar bondholders to swap their holdings for two new bonds with lower rates and longer maturities, according to a draft memorandum of exchange seen by Reuters.

The West African nation is seeking new terms for the restructuring of its domestic debt by the end of June to be able to meet an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deadline, and focus attention on negotiations with external creditors.

It concluded the first phase of its domestic debt exchange in February – with 85% of eligible bondholders participating – but needs new terms for another 123 billion Ghana cedi ($11.18 billion) to qualify for the next tranche of a $3 billion IMF loan to address its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The debt comprises domestic dollar bonds, cocoa bills, local currency bonds owned by pension funds, and debt to owed the central bank and independent power producers.