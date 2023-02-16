Ghana talks with external bondholders due in a few weeks

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister, pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Ghana, which this week raised $3 billion through debt sales and was contemplating 100-year bonds, will work with the market to determine the tenure of its next issuance, Ofori-Atta said. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images ACCRA, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Substantive discussions with Ghana’s external bondholders are due to start in the next few weeks, the country’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament on Thursday.

Embattled Ghana has to restructure its debt to secure a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which Ofori-Atta said the government hoped to secure in March. Around 85% of eligible bondholders registered for a long-delayed domestic debt exchange programme this week after several extensions and revisions to the terms. The government must now get commitments from its external creditors to a debt restructuring to secure IMF executive board approval for the rescue package.

“We have started the process of negotiating in good faith with our commercial creditors through preliminary discussions and exchange of information,” Ofori-Atta said. The commercial creditor committee had committed to assessing Ghana’s request for debt relief by the end of February, he said. At the end of November, a third of Ghana’s 575.7 billion cedi ($48.4 billion) debt was domestic, according to the central bank, while external debt was $29.2 billion. The country owes about $13 billion to international bondholders.

“We hope our commercial creditors will understand our desire to negotiate with our bilateral creditors softer terms than the ones we anticipate to propose to them, as a speedy process with the bilateral creditors is needed to pave the way for the discussion with private creditors,” Ofori-Atta said. Ghana, where a deep economic crisis has seen inflation and the government’s debt servicing costs spiral, has requested a bilateral debt restructuring under the Common Framework, a process set up during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Group of 20 leading economies. “We made it known that we expect the (bilateral) creditor committee to be formed in an expeditious way… to ensure that we are able to go to the Fund’s board in March,” Ofori-Atta said, of the meeting, co-hosted by the Paris Club of creditor nations, where the request was presented.