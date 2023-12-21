Share
Global rice markets are in crisis amid ‘artificial’ shortage #Shorts
Rice is a staple food for over half the world’s population. India’s export bans sent shockwaves through markets as some argue the country is using food as a political pawn. Watch this video to learn more about how global rice markets influence food security, geopolitics and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.
Thu, 21 Dec 2023 17:00:26 GMT
