Global Summit Rwanda 2023: Hotseat: In Pursuit of Prosperity
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for more resilient and sustainable tourism models, which require a collaborative effort between investors, governments and business. With 13 per cent of people spending more money on holidays since the global pandemic, the industry’s challenge is to keep up with the pace of demand. To ensure scalability and competitive advantage, organisations must focus on technology and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 14:23:21 GMT
