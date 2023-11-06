Share
Global Summit Rwanda 2023: Hotseat: Striking a Balance
Sports is a fantastic unifier and travel is an incredible connector of people. In fact, the global sports tourism market was valued at US$587.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5 per cent from 2023 to 2030, highlighting the huge attraction of this industry.
Mon, 06 Nov 2023 08:38:07 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.