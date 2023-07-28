Share
H1 earnings to drive equities market sentiments
Analysts at Norrenberger say they expect mixed sentiments in the Nigerian equities market due to the release of half year earnings by bellwether stocks. Ekene Oyeka, a Securities Trader at Norrenberger, joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Fri, 28 Jul 2023 14:11:55 GMT
