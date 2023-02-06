Share

Hanga Pitch Fest

After a successful inaugural edition of Hanga Pitch Fest last year, this year’s edition had big footsteps to fill, and filling them they did. Innovative techpreneurs from all over Rwanda convened to compete for the top prize of $50,000. As the night came to an end, more than one enterprise or institution took home the prize. We explore the multi-faceted nature of Hanga Pitch Fest and the sustained impact it has had and continues to have on Rwanda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

