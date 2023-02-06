Share

Hanga Pitch Fest

After a successful inaugural edition of Hanga Pitch Fest last year, this year’s edition had big footsteps to fill, and filling them they did. Innovative techpreneurs from all over Rwanda convened to compete for the top prize of $50,000. As the night came to an end, more than one enterprise or institution took home the prize. We explore the multi-faceted nature of Hanga Pitch Fest and the sustained impact it has had and continues to have on Rwanda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 10:09:54 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.