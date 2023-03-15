Share

Has smartphone innovation stalled?

The launch of a new smartphone used to be a huge event but, as innovation in the market begins to stall, new phone releases seem to be less hotly anticipated. So, what does the future hold for these computers in our pockets? Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/WgXKbjnGp-M #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
