Here’s who delivers your Amazon packages #Shorts

Amazon has rolled out more than 1,000 electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of the 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/hZpqzfOSAjM

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 17:00:10 GMT