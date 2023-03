Share

High liquidity drives interest in long-dated papers

Market watchers say today’s supreme Court verdict on the re-circulation of old naira notes may not have much impact on the market following the liquidity mop up recorded since the policy begun. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say buying interest seen on 2037 and 2049 papers is due to high system liquidity. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head Of ALM & Balance Sheet Management, UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 03 Mar 2023 15:29:08 GMT