Share
Highlights Special of the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank
Egypt played host to the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank and the 49th Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund in Sharm El Sheikh. Discussions offer an opportunity to address Africa's challenges in attracting private sector financing in low-carbon investments and practical policies governments can deploy to address bottlenecks. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you highlights of the 5-day event and more.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 15:36:06 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.