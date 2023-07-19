Markets
Highlights Special of the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank

Egypt played host to the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank and the 49th Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund in Sharm El Sheikh. Discussions offer an opportunity to address Africa's challenges in attracting private sector financing in low-carbon investments and practical policies governments can deploy to address bottlenecks. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you highlights of the 5-day event and more.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 15:36:06 GMT

