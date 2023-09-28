Share
Highlights Special of the Angola Oil & Gas Conference 2023
As the energy poverty gap in Africa widens, coupled with an oil supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts, Africa is left with an opportunity to leapfrog and fill the gap in the oil and gas sector. This highlight special will place the Angola Oil and Gas Conference 2023 in the spotlight and bring key voices from the event.
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 07:15:45 GMT
