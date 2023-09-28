Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Highlights Special of the Angola Oil & Gas Conference 2023

As the energy poverty gap in Africa widens, coupled with an oil supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts, Africa is left with an opportunity to leapfrog and fill the gap in the oil and gas sector. This highlight special will place the Angola Oil and Gas Conference 2023 in the spotlight and bring key voices from the event.
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 07:15:45 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top