Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How 3M And DuPont Are Being Sued Over ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Water

Maine recently joined a growing list of states suing chemical manufacturers over toxic "forever chemicals," or PFAS, claiming significant harm to residents and natural resources. An estimated 64 million people across the U.S. are affected by drinking water contaminated with the chemicals. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, even tiny exposure to PFAS in drinking water could pose a serious health risk. Watch the video above on how 3M faces a bellwether trial over PFAS that could set the tone for future lawsuits.
Mon, 12 Jun 2023 16:00:15 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top