How 3M And DuPont Are Being Sued Over ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Water
Maine recently joined a growing list of states suing chemical manufacturers over toxic "forever chemicals," or PFAS, claiming significant harm to residents and natural resources. An estimated 64 million people across the U.S. are affected by drinking water contaminated with the chemicals. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, even tiny exposure to PFAS in drinking water could pose a serious health risk. Watch the video above on how 3M faces a bellwether trial over PFAS that could set the tone for future lawsuits.
Mon, 12 Jun 2023 16:00:15 GMT
