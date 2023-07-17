Share
How AI may change the way movies are made #Shorts
Of the many topics under consideration in this year's Writers Guild of America contract discussions, one nascent technology has fueled dissent among the negotiators: artificial intelligence. Take a look at how AI may change the way films are made: https://youtu.be/eK9QWB1OOro
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 16:00:32 GMT
