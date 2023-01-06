Share

How Airplanes Get Painted

Dean Baldwin Painting, founded in 1965, is an aircraft painting company with five facilities across the U.S. It has painted aircraft for some of the largest airlines in the world, including United, Delta and JetBlue. The cost to manufacture, operate, maintain and fly commercial aircraft is generally expensive, but not many think about the expense that goes into painting one. The average cost falls between $175,000 and $200,000, according to the company. The entire painting process can take up 10 days and involves multiple engineers, painters and inspectors, all of whom are responsible for meeting the standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration. The market itself is a growing one: The global commercial aviation aircraft paint market was estimated at nearly $18.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to a $65 billion by 2027. Chapters: 1:47 - The paint process 8:02 - The industry Produced by: Jade Tungul Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Jade Tungul Camera by: Jeffrey Beard Additional Sources: Dean Baldwin Painting, Federal Aviation Administration, Flexport, Aeroreport, North Central Institute, Research and Markets, Boeing, Menkor Aviation

Fri, 06 Jan 2023 16:00:14 GMT