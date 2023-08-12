Markets
How Amazon Is Making Custom Chips To Catch Up In Generative A.I. Race

Despite its firm footing as the world’s biggest cloud provider, Amazon Web Services got a slow start to the generative AI race. AWS released its large language model, Titan, months after Microsoft’s reported $13 billion investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google’s release of Bard. But AWS is also designing its own custom AI microchips, shown to CNBC in an exclusive tour of its Austin chip lab. Now analysts say AWS may gain a long term advantage in AI by offering an alternative to Nvidia GPUs. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:00 — Designing custom silicon 07:06 — Generative A.I. race 09:39 — Full-stack approach 11:31 — Leveraging cloud dominance Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Additional Reporting: Jordan Novet Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Midnight Snacks Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Sydney Boyo, Andrew Evers, Joseph Huerta Additional Footage: Amazon, Airbus, AMD, Apple, Autobus, Getty Images, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, TSMC
Sat, 12 Aug 2023 16:00:41 GMT

