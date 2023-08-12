Share
How Amazon Is Making Custom Chips To Catch Up In Generative A.I. Race
Despite its firm footing as the world’s biggest cloud provider, Amazon Web Services got a slow start to the generative AI race. AWS released its large language model, Titan, months after Microsoft’s reported $13 billion investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google’s release of Bard. But AWS is also designing its own custom AI microchips, shown to CNBC in an exclusive tour of its Austin chip lab. Now analysts say AWS may gain a long term advantage in AI by offering an alternative to Nvidia GPUs. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:00 — Designing custom silicon 07:06 — Generative A.I. race 09:39 — Full-stack approach 11:31 — Leveraging cloud dominance Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Additional Reporting: Jordan Novet Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Midnight Snacks Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Sydney Boyo, Andrew Evers, Joseph Huerta Additional Footage: Amazon, Airbus, AMD, Apple, Autobus, Getty Images, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, TSMC
Sat, 12 Aug 2023 16:00:41 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.